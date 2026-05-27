Red Lobster permanently closes its doors in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Red Lobster at 1030 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills permanently closed its doors on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The “endless shrimp” special at Red Lobster in Vestavia Hills finally came to an end this weekend as the restaurant permanently closed its doors Sunday, ending decades of service to the city.

The restaurant first opened at 1030 Montgomery Highway in the 1970s and was reportedly the first Red Lobster to open in Alabama.

“We can confirm that the Vestavia Hills restaurant permanently closed on May 24, 2026,” the company said in a written statement. “As part of our normal course of business, Red Lobster continuously evaluates individual restaurant performance and lease terms and may, from time to time, choose to close select restaurants. We remain committed to making thoughtful decisions that position Red Lobster for long-term success, stability and growth."

A sign on the door directs customers to the Red Lobster at 3525 Roosevelt Blvd. in Trussville.

Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2024, reporting more than $1 billion in debt and less than $30 million in cash. The chain at that time closed about 130 locations across the nation, but a group of investors and lenders pushed the chain out of bankruptcy in September 2024 under the leadership of a new CEO. The restaurant since that point has been focusing on revitalizing its menu, brand and operational efficiencies.

The company’s website lists seven other locations in Alabama: Trussville, Dothan, Florence, Gadsden, Huntsville, Montgomery and Oxford.