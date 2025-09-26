Recent real estate sales in Vestavia Hills

by

Vestavia Hills real estate sales from the October 2025 edition of Vestavia Voice:

ADDRESS: 2012 Chestnut Road

  • BED/BATH: 3/2
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,620 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Shades Crest Road area
  • LIST PRICE: $499,900
  • SALE PRICE: $495,000

ADDRESS: 1134 Maryland Lane

  • BED/BATH: 3/2.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,970 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Vestavia Hills
  • LIST PRICE: $475,000
  • SALE PRICE: $472,000

ADDRESS: 1825 Cedarwood Road

  • BED/BATH: 3/3
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,080 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Vestavia Hills
  • LIST PRICE: $465,000
  • SALE PRICE: $450,000

ADDRESS: 3609 Dabney Drive

  • BED/BATH: 3/2.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,990 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Altadena Forest
  • LIST PRICE: $445,000
  • SALE PRICE: $442,000

ADDRESS: 2212 Ascot Lane

  • BED/BATH: 3/3
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,594 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Steeplechase
  • LIST PRICE: $275,000
  • SALE PRICE: $275,000

ADDRESS: 122 West Green Unit 122

  • BED/BATH: 2/2
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,152 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Brookwood Green Condos in Cahaba Heights
  • LIST PRICE: $265,000
  • SALE PRICE: $253,625