Recent real estate sales in Vestavia Hills

Vestavia Hills real estate sales from the October 2025 edition of Vestavia Voice:
ADDRESS: 2012 Chestnut Road
- BED/BATH: 3/2
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,620 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Shades Crest Road area
- LIST PRICE: $499,900
- SALE PRICE: $495,000
ADDRESS: 1134 Maryland Lane
- BED/BATH: 3/2.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,970 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Vestavia Hills
- LIST PRICE: $475,000
- SALE PRICE: $472,000
ADDRESS: 1825 Cedarwood Road
- BED/BATH: 3/3
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,080 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Vestavia Hills
- LIST PRICE: $465,000
- SALE PRICE: $450,000
ADDRESS: 3609 Dabney Drive
- BED/BATH: 3/2.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,990 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Altadena Forest
- LIST PRICE: $445,000
- SALE PRICE: $442,000
ADDRESS: 2212 Ascot Lane
- BED/BATH: 3/3
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,594 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Steeplechase
- LIST PRICE: $275,000
- SALE PRICE: $275,000
ADDRESS: 122 West Green Unit 122
- BED/BATH: 2/2
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,152 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Brookwood Green Condos in Cahaba Heights
- LIST PRICE: $265,000
- SALE PRICE: $253,625