Recent real estate sales in Vestavia Hills

Vestavia Hills real estate sales from the October 2025 edition of Vestavia Voice:

ADDRESS: 2012 Chestnut Road

BED/BATH: 3/2

3/2 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,620 sq. ft.

1,620 sq. ft. NEIGHBORHOOD: Shades Crest Road area

Shades Crest Road area LIST PRICE: $499,900

$499,900 SALE PRICE: $495,000

ADDRESS: 1134 Maryland Lane

BED/BATH: 3/2.5

3/2.5 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,970 sq. ft.

1,970 sq. ft. NEIGHBORHOOD: Vestavia Hills

Vestavia Hills LIST PRICE: $475,000

$475,000 SALE PRICE: $472,000

ADDRESS: 1825 Cedarwood Road

BED/BATH: 3/3

3/3 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,080 sq. ft.

3,080 sq. ft. NEIGHBORHOOD: Vestavia Hills

Vestavia Hills LIST PRICE: $465,000

$465,000 SALE PRICE: $450,000

ADDRESS: 3609 Dabney Drive

BED/BATH: 3/2.5

3/2.5 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,990 sq. ft.

1,990 sq. ft. NEIGHBORHOOD: Altadena Forest

Altadena Forest LIST PRICE: $445,000

$445,000 SALE PRICE: $442,000

ADDRESS: 2212 Ascot Lane

BED/BATH: 3/3

3/3 SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1,594 sq. ft.

1,594 sq. ft. NEIGHBORHOOD: Steeplechase

Steeplechase LIST PRICE: $275,000

$275,000 SALE PRICE: $275,000

ADDRESS: 122 West Green Unit 122