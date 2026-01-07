Recent real estate sales in Vestavia Hills: January 2026

Here are some recent Vestavia Hills real estate sales:

ADDRESS: 1796 Helen Ridge Circle

  • BED/BATH: 5/4.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,887 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Helen Ridge
  • LIST PRICE: $897,500
  • SALE PRICE: $890,000

ADDRESS: 2737 Anna Steele Lane

  • BED/BATH: 4/3.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,138 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Steelemont
  • LIST PRICE: $775,000
  • SALE PRICE: $755,000

ADDRESS: 3444 Creekwood Drive

  • BED/BATH: 4/2.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,841 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Countrywood
  • LIST PRICE: $749,900
  • SALE PRICE: $738,000

ADDRESS: 3136 Wellington Parkway

  • BED/BATH: 3/2.5
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,012 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Wellington Park
  • LIST PRICE: $699,000
  • SALE PRICE: $699,000

ADDRESS: 3406 North River Road

  • BED/BATH: 4/2
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,635 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Overton Road near Liberty Park
  • LIST PRICE: $485,000
  • SALE PRICE: $520,000

ADDRESS: 734 Provence Drive

  • BED/BATH: 5/4
  • SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,523 sq. ft.
  • NEIGHBORHOOD: Provence in Liberty Park
  • LIST PRICE: $799,900
  • SALE PRICE: $825,000