Recent real estate sales in Vestavia Hills: January 2026

1796 Helen Ridge Circle
Here are some recent Vestavia Hills real estate sales:
ADDRESS: 1796 Helen Ridge Circle
- BED/BATH: 5/4.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 2,887 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Helen Ridge
- LIST PRICE: $897,500
- SALE PRICE: $890,000
2737 Anna Steele Lane
ADDRESS: 2737 Anna Steele Lane
- BED/BATH: 4/3.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,138 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Steelemont
- LIST PRICE: $775,000
- SALE PRICE: $755,000
3444 Creekwood Drive
ADDRESS: 3444 Creekwood Drive
- BED/BATH: 4/2.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,841 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Countrywood
- LIST PRICE: $749,900
- SALE PRICE: $738,000
3136 Wellington Parkway
ADDRESS: 3136 Wellington Parkway
- BED/BATH: 3/2.5
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,012 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Wellington Park
- LIST PRICE: $699,000
- SALE PRICE: $699,000
3406 North River Road
ADDRESS: 3406 North River Road
- BED/BATH: 4/2
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,635 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Overton Road near Liberty Park
- LIST PRICE: $485,000
- SALE PRICE: $520,000
734 Provence Drive
ADDRESS: 734 Provence Drive
- BED/BATH: 5/4
- SQUARE FOOTAGE: 3,523 sq. ft.
- NEIGHBORHOOD: Provence in Liberty Park
- LIST PRICE: $799,900
- SALE PRICE: $825,000