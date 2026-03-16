RealtySouth adds 3 Realtors to its Over the Mountain office

× Expand Photos courtesy of RealtySouth New Realtors at RealtySouth's Over the Mountain office are, from left, Ronnisha Croom, Alisa Jones and Danny Rowe.

RealtySouth’s Over the Mountain office on Acton Road has three Realtors who have been added to their team.

The new additions are Ronnisha Croom, Alisa Jones and Danny Rowe. Croom can be reached at 205-229-2114, while Jones can be reached at 205-531-4251, and Rowe can be reached at 205-276-1749.

RealtySouth’s Over the Mountain office is at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137.