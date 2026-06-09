Qahwah House bringing Yemeni coffee culture to Cahaba Heights

A new coffee concept centered on traditional Yemeni beverages and hospitality is coming to Cahaba Heights.

Qahwah House plans to open later this year at 3965 Crosshaven Drive, between Milo’s Hamburgers and Cahaba Dermatology & Spa. The business is being launched by Khaled Almansoob, who said the goal is to create a gathering place focused on community and cultural connection.

Unlike many coffee shops that emphasize quick service and turnover, Qahwah House is designed around the traditions of Yemeni coffee culture, where coffeehouses have historically served as places for conversation, socializing and community interaction.

The café will feature coffee made from Yemeni-grown beans cultivated on mountain terraces and traditionally sun-dried for up to 45 days. According to the company, this process produces a distinctive flavor profile often described as bold, fruity and earthy.

In addition to coffee, the menu will include several traditional Yemeni beverages. Among them is qishr, a tea-like drink made from dried coffee cherry husks rather than the coffee beans themselves. Customers also will be able to order mofawar, a medium-roasted coffee blended with spices and cream or condensed milk, and adeni tea, a black tea prepared with milk and spices.

Many of the drinks incorporate ingredients such as cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and clove directly into the brewing process rather than relying on flavored syrups.

The new café will join Birmingham’s growing coffee scene, which includes dozens of independently operated coffee shops and specialty beverage concepts throughout the metro area.

The Cahaba Heights location was arranged through Shannon Waltchack, with broker Keith Shamblin representing the landlord and Lizzy Van Rooyen representing the tenant.

An opening date has not yet been announced.