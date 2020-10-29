Publix set to open Nov. 18 in Rocky Ridge

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The new Publix at Rocky Ridge Square nears completion, Oct. 22, for an opening in mid-November.

The new Publix in Rocky Ridge is set to open Nov. 18, giving residents in that area a grocery store for the first time in almost two years following the closing of Western Supermarket.

The store will follow the same layout as the newly opened Publix in Liberty Park, the new prototype for all Publix stores. The store is 35,000 square feet, with the deli at the front and the bakery moved to the left rear of the store, Publix spokeswoman Brenda Reid said.

Publix bought the property from Western when the beloved grocery store closed in January 2019.

“Publix is always seeking locations where we can serve our customers and offer an exceptional shopping experience,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said at the time. “This acquisition allows us to expand our presence in the Birmingham area.”

At the Sept. 14 Vestavia Hills City Council meeting, the council approved Publix’s license to sell alcoholic beverages, and a representative said the store will have an extensive selection of wine and craft beer.

The store’s address is 3350 Morgan Drive. It is the fourth Publix in Vestavia Hills, with other stores in Liberty Park and Patchwork Farms and on U.S. 31 near the Vestavia Hills City Center.

For more information, visit publix.com.