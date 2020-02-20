Publix in Liberty Park set to open in March

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. “Delivered Fresh” signs greet shoppers at Publix.

The new Publix grocery store at the Marketplace at the Bray development in Liberty Park is set to open in March, said the chain’s media and communications manager, Brenda Reid.

Reid said there is no confirmed date, but the store, located at 3201 Endeavor Lane, will be the new prototype for Publix stores across the country. Publix is also building a new store in the Rocky Ridge shopping center in Vestavia Hills, which should open sometime this year.

The stores will have a new layout, with the deli located at the front and the bakery moved to the left rear of the store, Reid said. Checkout registers will still be at the front of the store.

The 48,000-square-foot store in Liberty Park will be tailored to those who are wanting to get in and out quickly, especially those wanting to pick up pre-prepared meals that just need to be warmed up to enjoy, Reid said.

“We’re working to make our own recipes and develop new recipes,” Reid said.

The store is also working with its suppliers to bring more all-natural and organic items to the store, Reid said.

Publix chose to build in Liberty Park because they saw it as a growing area, she said.

John Abernathy, president of Blackwater Real Estate, the project’s developer, said shops adjacent to Publix, which they are also developing, are about 50 percent leased, which is “typical” at this stage.

Residents have said they wanted a gas station and grocery store to bring convenience to the area, and with both coming soon, residents won’t have to drive as far to make essential purchases, Abernathy said.

“I feel like it’s going to be very popular,” he said.

Reid said the store will also bring about 125 jobs to the area.