Publix construction underway at Liberty Park

× Expand Photo by Bobby Mathews. The ground has been cleared for construction of the Publix and other shopping planned at The Bray at Liberty Park.

Ground has been cleared and construction has started on the Publix at the Marketplace, located at the Bray at Liberty Park, according to new project manager John Bonanno.

Bonanno, who replaced Shawn Arterburn as vice president of development for Liberty Park Joint Venture, said the project continues to be on schedule despite heavy springtime rains in the area.

“The Publix construction has already started,” Bonanno said. “The lot was cleared earlier this spring and building construction has already started.”

No further details are available now, he said.

The Bray at Liberty Park features two shopping centers, Marketplace at The Bray and Merchant Square at the Bray. Already up and running is an Anytime Fitness, as well as the Church at Liberty Park. The two shopping areas help make up the 700-acre community development in Liberty Park.

The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission approved plats for the development, which — in addition to its two shopping centers — will feature homes, common spaces and fueling stations.

At its meeting on Sept. 13, 2018, the commission heard a presentation from James Parsons of School Engineering as he presented an application for a preliminary plat that allowed grading and other initial improvements to begin as part of the development.

The Publix will open in 2020, even as construction continues throughout the rest of the development.

– Neal Embry contributed to this report.