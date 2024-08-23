Postmark Paris Antiques relocates from Mountain Brook to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Postmark Paris Antiques Postmark Paris Antiques is at 3258 Cahaba Heights Road in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Postmark Paris Antiques, formerly known as Salon 2412, has moved from its previous location in Mountain Brook to 3258 Cahaba Heights Road in Vestavia Hills.

The store offers hand-curated estate pieces, antique chandeliers, unique lamps, original art pieces and other home decor. The business also has a hair salon at the back of the store, where owner Scott Renshaw continues to see his customers.

The business move, name change and expansion came from the desire that Renshaw had to blend the two things he is most passionate about: hair and antiques. Customers can visit the store on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday by appointment only. The store can be reached at 205-414-7854.