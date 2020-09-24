PHOTOS: Milo’s Cahaba Heights Grand Opening

by

Milo’s Hamburgers in Cahaba Heights opened its drive-thru and outdoor seating areas for patrons on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Milo’s Hamburgers in Cahaba Heights opened its drive-thru and outdoor seating areas for patrons on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Milo’s Hamburgers in Cahaba Heights opened its drive-thru and outdoor seating areas for patrons on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Employees prepare orders at Milo’s Hamburgers in Cahaba Heights for drive-thru customers on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Employees prepare orders at Milo’s Hamburgers in Cahaba Heights for drive-thru customers on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Bottles of Milo’s Famous Sauce are available for a limited time during Milo’s Hamburgers in Cahaba Heights on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Milo’s will donated two dollars from every bottle of sauce purchased to the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Employees prepare orders at Milo’s Hamburgers in Cahaba Heights for drive-thru customers on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Milo’s Hamburgers in Cahaba Heights opened its drive-thru and outdoor seating areas for patrons on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Milo’s Hamburgers opened its newest location today in Cahaba Heights, at the corner of Green Valley Road and Crosshaven Drive. While the interior remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the drive-thru is open, as is the option for take out.

