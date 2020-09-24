PHOTOS: Milo’s Cahaba Heights Grand Opening

× 1 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Milo’s Cahaba Heights Grand Opening Milo’s Hamburgers in Cahaba Heights opened its drive-thru and outdoor seating areas for patrons on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Milo’s Cahaba Heights Grand Opening Milo’s Hamburgers in Cahaba Heights opened its drive-thru and outdoor seating areas for patrons on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Milo’s Cahaba Heights Grand Opening Milo’s Hamburgers in Cahaba Heights opened its drive-thru and outdoor seating areas for patrons on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Milo’s Cahaba Heights Grand Opening Employees prepare orders at Milo’s Hamburgers in Cahaba Heights for drive-thru customers on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Milo’s Cahaba Heights Grand Opening Employees prepare orders at Milo’s Hamburgers in Cahaba Heights for drive-thru customers on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Milo’s Cahaba Heights Grand Opening Bottles of Milo’s Famous Sauce are available for a limited time during Milo’s Hamburgers in Cahaba Heights on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Milo’s will donated two dollars from every bottle of sauce purchased to the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Milo’s Cahaba Heights Grand Opening Employees prepare orders at Milo’s Hamburgers in Cahaba Heights for drive-thru customers on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 8 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Milo’s Cahaba Heights Grand Opening Milo’s Hamburgers in Cahaba Heights opened its drive-thru and outdoor seating areas for patrons on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Milo’s Hamburgers opened its newest location today in Cahaba Heights, at the corner of Green Valley Road and Crosshaven Drive. While the interior remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the drive-thru is open, as is the option for take out.