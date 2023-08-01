Peterbrooke Chocolatier is now open in Heights Village

× 1 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Qahir Tharani spoons milk chocolate into a mold at Peterbrooke Choclatier in Heights Village on Monday, July 31, 2023. Peterbrooke Chocolatier opened Alabama’s second location in Cahaba Heights Monday. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Kelley Norris, left, and Lea Smith look at different flavors of gelato to sample at Peterbrooke Choclatier in Heights Village on Monday, July 31, 2023. Peterbrooke Chocolatier opened Alabama’s second location in Cahaba Heights Monday. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The newly opened Peterbrooke Choclatier in Heights Village offers 12 flavors of gelato. Peterbrooke Chocolatier opened Alabama’s second location in Cahaba Heights on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Patrons browse the newly opened Peterbrooke Choclatier in Heights Village on Monday, July 31, 2023. Peterbrooke Chocolatier opened Alabama’s second location in Cahaba Heights Monday. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Qahir Tharani dips a macaroon in milk chocolate at Peterbrooke Choclatier in Heights Village on Monday, July 31, 2023. Peterbrooke Chocolatier opened Alabama’s second location in Cahaba Heights Monday. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Irfan Tharani dips a macaroon in dark chocolate at Peterbrooke Choclatier in Heights Village on Monday, July 31, 2023. Peterbrooke Chocolatier opened Alabama’s second location in Cahaba Heights Monday. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Dark chocolate turns on a wheel at Peterbrooke Choclatier in Heights Village on Monday, July 31, 2023. Peterbrooke Chocolatier opened Alabama’s second location in Cahaba Heights Monday. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Milk chocolate coins celebrating the 40th anniversary of Peterbrooke Chocolatier are seen at the newly opened Peterbrooke Choclatier in Heights Village, the second location in Alabama, Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The newly opened Peterbrooke Choclatier in Heights Village carries a varierty of chocolates and other treats dipped in chocolate. Peterbrooke Chocolatier opened Alabama’s second location in Cahaba Heights on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 11 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The newly opened Peterbrooke Choclatier in Heights Village carries a varierty of chocolates. Peterbrooke Chocolatier opened Alabama’s second location in Cahaba Heights on Monday, July 31, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

Peterbrooke Chocolatier opened its second location in Alabama at 3112 Heights Village, on Monday, July 31.

The Cahaba Heights location is a family affair, with several members of the Tharani family going in on the venture. The decision to open a Peterbrooke franchise was spearheaded by Sarah Tharani, who frequented the Tuscaloosa location while a student at the University of Alabama.

