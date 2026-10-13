Pazzo Italian brings handcrafted pasta, classic dishes to Rocky Ridge Road

× Expand Image courtesy of Pazzo Italian

Pazzo Italian opened recently at 2516 Rocky Ridge Road, bringing a new sit-down Italian restaurant to Vestavia Hills.

The menu includes handcrafted pastas, Italian meats and cheeses, crispy calamari, salads, grilled vegetable lasagna, shrimp scampi, chicken parmigiana and gnocchi. Other offerings include rigatoni Bolognese, chicken piccata, burrata salad and a baked spinach and goat cheese soufflé.

Dessert options include tiramisu, limoncello cake and a gelato flight. The restaurant also serves wine and cocktails.

Owner Mohammed "Mo" Ezez has worked in the restaurant business for 40 years. He said Pazzo plans to periodically change its menu and offer daily specials.

The Vestavia Hills location is the second Pazzo restaurant in the Birmingham metro area. Pazzo Big Slice Pizza also operates on Montgomery Highway in Hoover.

Pazzo Italian is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-9:30 p.m. For more information, call 205-326-7478.