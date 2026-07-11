Pat Martin's "Life of Fire" earns Telly Award

× Expand Courtesy of Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint Martin’s Bar-B-Que serves whole hog barbecue sandwiches and plates, as well as other barbecue classics.

The television series "Life of Fire," hosted by Pat Martin, founder of Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint in Vestavia Hills, has earned national recognition with a Bronze Telly Award in the "Series: Food & Beverage" category at the 47th Annual Telly Awards.

The Outdoor Channel series follows Martin as he travels across the United States meeting pitmasters, chefs and farmers who have dedicated themselves to preserving traditional barbecue and live-fire cooking techniques. Through each episode, Martin explores regional barbecue styles, cooking methods and the people keeping those culinary traditions alive.

Season two currently airs on Outdoor Channel on Mondays, while season one is available to stream through Tastemade on platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV and Google TV.

Martin founded Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint in 2006 to celebrate the whole-hog barbecue tradition of West Tennessee. What began as a small restaurant in Nolensville, Tennessee, has expanded to multiple locations, including the Vestavia Hills restaurant at 3029 Pump House Road.

In addition to the television series, Martin is the author of "Life of Fire: Mastering the Arts of Pit-Cooked Barbecue, The Grill, and The Smokehouse," a cookbook and guide to traditional live-fire cooking that inspired the show's title.

The Vestavia Hills location serves West Tennessee-style whole-hog barbecue smoked daily for more than 20 hours, along with brisket, wings, burgers, tacos and Southern side dishes. The restaurant also hosts live music on the second and fourth Fridays of each month. For more information, visit martinsbbqjoint.com.