Parkside Pet Hospital coming to The Bray at Liberty Park

× Expand Adobe Stock Photo Veterinarian Stroking Dog Close Up Close up of white Labrador dog at vet clinic with male veterinarian stroking his head, copy space

A pet hospital has leased space in the Marketplace at the Bray shopping center in Liberty Park, according to Harbert Realty, which is handling leasing for the center.

Parkside Pet Hospital will take up 3,600 square feet in the shopping center. The clinic provides a full range of medical services (exams, vaccinations, surgery and diagnostics), as well as grooming services and pet nutritional products.

“We are thrilled to welcome Parkside Pet Hospital to Marketplace at The Bray,” leasing agent Casey Howard said in a news release. “Their commitment to high-quality veterinary care fills a much-needed service gap in this growing community, and we know they will be a tremendous asset to residents and their pets. We’re excited to see their success in this vibrant retail destination.”

An opening date was not announced.

Other tenants in the Marketplace at the Bray include Publix, Planet Smoothie and HaMi Boutique. Up to 2,400 square feet of space in the center remains available for lease.