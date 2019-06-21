Parents can save on school supplies in mid-July

× Expand Neal Embry Back to School Tax Holiday Katie Boyd, an employee of The Lili Pad in Cahaba Heights, works May 22. Alabama’s annual back-to-school tax holiday is set for July 19-21, offering parents a chance to save money on school supplies.

The state of Alabama’s annual back-to-school tax holiday is set this year for July 19-21, offering parents a chance to save money on their children’s school supplies.

A few years ago, the holiday was moved back to mid-July to better accommodate parents, who had complained that it was scheduled too close to the start of school in August, said Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Karen Odle.

“It’s a good thing,” Odle said. “Businesses take advantage of it.”

Odle said she hopes Vestavia Hills businesses will see increased revenues this year. Stores that tend to offer items exempted from sales tax during that weekend include The Lili Pad, Little Soles and others with children’s clothing, Odle said.

The chamber will work to promote the weekend on social media, she said, and will seek to encourage shoppers to visit stores inside city limits.

Cities and counties must choose to participate in the weekend, and Vestavia has chosen to do so for years, Odle said. Not all items are exempted from sales tax.

General clothing is exempted from the tax, along with computers under $750, computer software, computer supplies and all general school supplies. Sports gear, protective equipment and certain clothing accessories, such as costumes, are not exempt and are subject to sales tax, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue’s website.

For more information on the 14th annual back-to-school tax holiday weekend and which items are exempted, visit revenue.alabama.gov/sales-use/sales-tax-holidays.