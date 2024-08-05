Orlando Health to acquire majority interest in Brookwood Baptist Health

× Expand Photo from Brookwood Baptist Health website A Brookwood Baptist Health medical office building at 200 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Orlando Health, a private, nonprofit health care organization that currently serves the Southeastern United States and Puerto Rico, has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Tenet Healthcare’s majority interest in Brookwood Baptist Health, which operates among other things a medical office building in Vestavia Hills at 200 Montgomery Highway.

Brookwood Baptist Health was formed in 2015 following a merger agreement between Tenet Healthcare and Baptist Health System.

When the purchase is complete, Orlando Health will manage day-to-day operations of Brookwood Baptist Health in partnership with the Baptist Health System. The name of the system will be Baptist Health, and it will remain a faith-based organization, according to a news release from Orlando Health.

“We are honored to further Brookwood Baptist Health’s mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ,” said David Strong, president and CEO of Orlando Health. “There is a need and opportunity for a private, not-for-profit health care system in this market. We believe this is a new day in health care for our organizations and look forward to making Brookwood Baptist the best health care system in Alabama.”

Amy Allen, president and CEO of the Baptist Health System, said in a written statement, that the Baptist Health System is pleased to have Orlando Health join Brookwood Baptist Health as a majority and managing partner.

“They have a proven track record in delivering high-quality health care services and are well positioned to invest in our community,” Allen said. “We are excited to welcome them to Birmingham and to jointly support the faith-based mission of Brookwood Baptist Health.

Thibaut van Marcke, who currently serves as senior vice president of Orlando Health’s Southeast Region and president of Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, will lead Orlando Health’s efforts in Alabama.

Brookwood Baptist Health consists of five hospitals across central Alabama with more than 1,700 beds, more than 70 primary and specialty care clinics, approximately 1,500 affiliated physicians and more than 7,300 employees.

Orlando Health, headquartered in Orlando, is a 3,487-bed system that includes 17 hospitals, 10 freestanding emergency rooms and nine Hospital Care at Home programs. An additional four hospitals and six freestanding emergency rooms are in development.

The system also includes seven partner hospitals and emergency departments located in Puerto Rico and 10 specialty institutes in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery, cancer, colon and rectal, digestive health, heart and vascular, neuroscience, orthopedics, rehabilitation, weight loss and bariatric surgery. In addition, the system also includes skilled nursing facilities, an inpatient behavioral health facility under the management of Acadia Healthcare, and more than 375 outpatient facilities that include physician clinics, imaging and laboratory services, wound care centers, home health care services in partnership with LHC Group, and urgent care centers in partnership with CareSpot Urgent Care.

The transaction is expected to close in the fall of 2024.