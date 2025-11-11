Orlando Health executive to speak to Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce

× Expand Image courtesy of Orlando Health Thibaut van Marcke serves as senior vice president of the Alabama Region for Orlando Health.

Thibaut van Marcke, a senior vice president for Orlando Health, will be the keynote speaker for the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce November luncheon on Nov. 18.

Thibaut van Marcke serves as senior vice president of the Alabama Region, leading the efforts of Orlando Health’s recent acquisition of Brookwood Baptist Health. Thibaut previously served as senior vice president of the Orlando Health Southeast Region and president of Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, where he oversaw strategic plans and financial initiatives.

Before joining Orlando Health in 2016, Thibaut spent 14 years working for Hospital Corporation of America, including as vice president and chief operating officer for HCA - North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, a 432-bed tertiary hospital, and HCA’s flagship hospital in Florida.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Richmond and a master’s degree in health administration from Virginia Commonwealth University.

The luncheon will be at the Vestavia Country Club at 400 Beaumont Drive, with networking and the buffet opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program running from noon to 1 p.m.

The cost to attend is $25 through 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13, and rises to $30 after that time. To register, go to business.vestaviahills.org/events.