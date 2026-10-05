One House of Derm opens in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dr. Marilyn Zabielinski

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marilyn Zabielinski has opened One House of Derm, a boutique dermatology practice at 790 Montgomery Highway, Suite 108, Studio 125, in Vestavia Hills.

The physician-led practice opened this summer and specializes in cosmetic dermatology and personalized skin care. Zabielinski founded One House of Derm after more than a decade of experience performing cosmetic procedures.

Services include Botox and Dysport, dermal fillers, facial balancing, Sculptra, Radiesse and SkinPen microneedling. The practice also recently added platelet-rich fibrin, or PRF, treatments for hair restoration, under-eye and facial rejuvenation and collagen stimulation.

One House of Derm also provides medical dermatology services for acne, rosacea, melasma and skin lesions as well as mole removal. Facials, chemical peels, dermaplaning, acne-focused treatments and medical-grade skin care are available.

Zabielinski earned her undergraduate degree from Cornell University and her medical degree from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. She completed an internal medicine internship at Jackson Memorial Hospital and her dermatology residency at the University of Cincinnati.

Originally from Miami, Zabielinski now lives in the Birmingham area with her husband and three sons.

The Vestavia Hills office will serve patients while One House of Derm develops a permanent location in Homewood's SoHo district, which is expected to open in 2027.

The practice is open Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. It is closed Wednesdays.

For more information or appointments, call 205-882-3348 or visit onehouseofderm.com.