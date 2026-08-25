On Tap Sports Café celebrates six years in Liberty Park

On Tap Sports Café recently marked six years in Liberty Park, celebrating its anniversary July 19 with $4 pints as part of an annual tradition.

Located at 11967 Liberty Parkway, On Tap is a locally owned sports bar and restaurant operated by the Beegle family. The family has owned and operated On Tap since 1996, with locations in Liberty Park and Inverness.

The Liberty Park restaurant is designed around watching sports, with 60 televisions and seven sound zones. Its programming includes football, baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer, along with other televised events and shows for groups. The restaurant carries major sports packages including NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB and college sports offerings.

On Tap also has an extensive beverage selection. The Liberty Park location offers 84 draft beers and about 200 bourbons.

Its food menu includes loaded nachos, pretzel bites, burgers, wings, sandwiches, soups, salads and flatbreads. The restaurant also offers event space accommodating groups ranging from 20 to 200 people, while its patio is pet-friendly for leashed animals.

Todd Beegle is the owner of the Liberty Park location, with Michael Hudnall and Cathy Nelson serving as general managers.

On Tap Sports Café is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the kitchen closing at 9 p.m. Delivery is available through DoorDash and Uber Eats.

For more information, call 205-637-6141 or visit ontapsportscafe.com.