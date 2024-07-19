New youth counseling practice specializes in sports performance

× Expand Photo from Katy Bridges Facebook page Katy Bridges is the owner of Advantage Counseling.

Katy Bridges has opened a new private counseling practice called Advantage Counseling, specializing in sports performance counseling.

Bridges has developed a curriculum for athletes who are struggling with game play and mindset, noting that the stressors of competitive sports are heavy, according to her Facebook page. However, she also will continue to see her previous clients and is welcoming new child/adolescent clients for general mental health challenges as well.

Bridges’ office is 450A Century Park S., Suite 109 in the Century Park South office complex between Vestavia Hills and Hoover. For more information, call 205-365-5847 or email advantagecounselingllc@gmail.com.