New skin care studio opens in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photo from Tiffany Sripling Tiffany Stripling opened Glass Skin Studio on Tuesday, March 25, in the Cahaba Heights community in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

A new skin care company called Glass Skin Studio opened Tuesday in Cahaba Heights.

Tiffany Stripling, who has more than 20 years of experience in the skin care industry, opened the business at 4274 Cahaba Heights Court, Suite 106. Stripling served as an esthetician at LifeTime Fitness for 12 years and practiced esthetics in a dermatology office for many years.

Her studio offers a comprehensive range of personalized services designed to enhance skin's natural health and provide customers with a rejuvenating experience. The studio also provides brow and lash services.

Stripling advises customers to avoid using retinol or any aggressive exfoliation for three days prior to coming to her studio and asks them to bring a list of their current skin care regimen or products to your appointment.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 205-514-6736 or visit vagaro.com/glassskinstudio1.

Hours are: