New skin care studio has opened in Cahaba Heights

Tiffany Stripling has opened a new skin studio called Glass Skin Studio at 4274 Cahaba Heights Court, Suite 106, in Cahaba Heights.

The studio offers a comprehensive range of personalized services designed to enhance the natural health of clients’ skin and provide a rejuvenating experience, including skin care treatments and brow and lash services.

Stripling has more than 20 years of experience in skin care, including being an esthetician in a health club for 12 years and practicing esthetics in a dermatology office for many years.

For more information, call 205-514-6736 or visit vagaro.com/glassskinstudio1.