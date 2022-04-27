New owners take over longtime Vestavia Hills paint business

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Rainbow Paint and Decorating owners April Edwards, left, and her husband, Chris, are the fourth owners of the longtime business on U.S. 31.

Rainbow Paint and Decorating now has its fourth owner in its storied history in Vestavia Hills.

April and Chris Edwards recently bought the business from James Pace. April is from Pennsylvania and found out about the store as a customer when she first moved to Vestavia.

April said she struck up a conversation with Pace, who eventually agreed to sell the store to her and Chris. While this is the first time they have owned a paint store, April said they both took an interest in it and plan to use their combined skills to continue the store, which has been around for several decades.

“It’s been really good,” April said about the business so far. “Everyone knows the store. Everyone’s been really friendly.”

The couple kept longtime employees Justin Page and Jenifer Watts as part of the team, which pleased the store’s frequent customers, April said. Other than a bit of a facelift, no major changes have been made. The store offers a new tin-making machine for Farrow and Ball brand paint, as well as custom fabrics, bedding and a large variety of paint brands. A fabric center was expected to open sometime this spring, April said.

“We’re carrying brands that you’re not going to get in a big-box store,” Edwards said.

The store also offers window treatment with consultation and installation. Chris said the hope is to offer an all-in-one stop for interior decorating needs.

Rainbow Paint and Decorating is at 1450 Montgomery Highway.