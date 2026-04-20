New office building proposed in Blue Lake Drive area

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills Russ Doyle is seeking approval from the city of Vestavia Hills to rezone .65 acres at 3119 Timberlake Road from an R-1 low-density residential district to an O-1 office park district for the purpose of adding a two-story, 8,600-square-foot office building.

A new office building is being proposed in the Blue Lake Drive area off Cahaba River Road.

Russ Doyle is seeking approval from the city of Vestavia Hills to rezone .65 acres at 3119 Timberlake Road from an R-1 low-density residential district to an O-1 office park district for the purpose of adding a two-story, 8,600-square-foot office building. The new office building would tie into an existing office park that already contains five other buildings, according to plans submitted to the city.

The office park currently has 140 spaces. Five more parking spaces would be added to the existing park, and 25 spaces would be added on the additional lot with the new building, for a total of 170 spaces upon completion, plans show.

The Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission on April 9 recommended approval of the request, and now the case is set to be heard by the Vestavia Hills City Council on May 4.