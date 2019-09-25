New development coming to Liberty Park in 2020

× Expand Rendering courtesy of Charles Perry. This artist’s rendering shows what the Cahaba Station off of Liberty Parkway in Liberty Park will look like when it is completed next summer.

A new, three-building development is coming to Liberty Park next summer.

Cahaba Station, a 28,000-square-foot development off Liberty Parkway between Encompass Health and the Federal Reserve, broke ground in early September, said developer Charles Perry, with hopes to open in May or June 2020.

While most of the tenants are not yet known, Perry did say 9,000 square feet are already leased for a two-story building, but that tenant has not yet been announced.

Perry said a leasing management firm will be hired to communicate updates to the public.

The “pie-shaped” development can accommodate up to 11 businesses, Perry said.

“We’ve been on the property for some time,” Perry added. “Liberty Park is a great opportunity.”

Perry said the development team is interested in local tenants who will provide general mercantile, food service, coffee shops and general office space.

Perry said he’s heard from people in Liberty Park who have asked for more restaurants in the area.

The three buildings will all be brick and will be visible from Liberty Parkway and those driving on the road, Perry said.

Perry said he’s not sure on the number of jobs that will come with the development. Due to the layout of the land, Perry said there should be little to no impact on traffic on Liberty Parkway during construction of Cahaba Station. Work is ongoing to improve Liberty Parkway and widen it into a four-lane roadway.

For more information on the new development, visit cahabastation.com.