New Chamber of Commerce president named

Michelle Hawkins has been named as the new president of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce, replacing the retiring Karen Odle.

Odle, who served as chamber president for the past 19 years, announced her retirement late last year. Her retirement takes effect at the end of this month.

Hawkins will begin her new role June 13, said Sandra Cleveland, president of the chamber’s Board of Trustees.

Cleveland said a search committee headed by 2021 chamber chair John Henley worked “diligently” during the past several months to identify candidates for the position.

“The committee took a great deal of time listening to our members and community leaders regarding the chamber and what they are looking for in terms of a new leader,” Cleveland said in a press release. “A weighting scale was established to understand the key character traits and skill sets needed of a professional to build upon the foundation established over many years by Karen and her team.”

Hawkins is the founder of Alabama Weddings magazine, based in Birmingham. She started the business almost 20 years ago before selling it in 2020. She also previously owned the ad agency, PRO-Motion Marketing Group, in Jasper, and previously worked as a software designer and corporate interior designer.

Cleveland praised Odle’s work for the chamber.

“Her work over the past 19 years has been incredible and she is leaving a legacy of business relationships, community development, and civic pride,” Cleveland said.

In the release, Cleveland said the chamber would soon host an event to introduce Hawkins to the community.