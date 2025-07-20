Nesbitt Pain Associates relocates from UAB St. Vincent's to Vestavia

× Expand Photos from Nesbitt Pain Associates website Dr. Robert Nesbitt, left and Dr. Jeremy Barlow of Nesbitt Pain Associates

Nesbitt Pain Associates has relocated from UAB St. Vincent’s Hospital to a clinic in Vestavia Hills at 200 Montgomery Highway, Suite 200.

The clinic includes two surgical suites and a medication management area. It specializes in a multi-disciplinary approach to treating chronic pain caused by spinal conditions, including neck and back pain from injuries or degeneration, as well as disc damage and stenosis affecting the spinal cord and nerves.

The clinic is led by Dr. Robert Nesbitt. He earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Alabama and his doctoral degree at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he also completed his internship and residency in anesthesiology.

Dr. Jeremy Barlow also practices at the clinic. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Baylor University and his doctoral degree at the University of Oklahoma, and completed his anesthesiology residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Both physicians are certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology, are diplomates of the American Academy of Pain Management, and are members of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, American Society of International Pain Physicians and the International Spine Intervention Society.

For more information, call 205-723-0088 or visit nesbittpain.com.