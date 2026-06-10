Murphree’s Market prepares to celebrate 50 years in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photo by Frank Couch. Murphrees Market Gene, Kathy and Brad Murphree.

Murphree’s Market and Garden Center is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary in June, marking five decades of serving customers from its location at 4212 Dolly Ridge Road in Cahaba Heights.

The family-owned business was founded by Gene and Kathy Murphree in 1976 and is now co-owned by their son, Brad Murphree, who joined the business full time after high school and became an owner in 2010.

Gene Murphree began the business by selling fruits and vegetables from his truck during the summer of 1976. He later established the market at its current location, where it grew from a small produce stand into a longtime community fixture.

Today, the market offers a wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables, including seasonal produce and staples such as nectarines, apples, oranges, bananas, strawberries, avocados, zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, okra, corn, carrots, lettuce, spinach, celery, cucumbers, bell peppers, broccoli and sweet potatoes.

In addition to produce, Murphree’s carries Georgia pecans, walnuts, cashews, almonds and more than 20 varieties of jams, jellies and preserves. Customers can also find salad dressings, barbecue sauces and other specialty food items.

The garden center portion of the business offers seasonal flowers and plants, along with mulch, potting mix and locally made pressure-treated outdoor furniture. The store also stocks a variety of pottery and chimeneas in multiple styles and sizes.

Brad Murphree said he has spent most of his life at the market, beginning with summer jobs as a teenager before eventually joining the business full time.

Gene Murphree said maintaining quality has always been a priority, even when certain fruits or vegetables are unavailable during a particular season. He credited generations of loyal customers for the market’s longevity and success.

Kathy Murphree joined the business in 1986 after working in an office setting and recalled raising Brad at the market, where many longtime customers watched him grow up.

As the business approaches its 50-year milestone, Murphree’s continues to serve as a destination for fresh produce, plants and garden supplies while maintaining its reputation as a family-run neighborhood market in Cahaba Heights.

For more information, visit murphreesmarket.com or call 205-967-8590.