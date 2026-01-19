Mitchell, Knight nominated for AmFirst board of directors

× Expand Photos courtesy of AmFirst Ross Mitchell, the senior director of government affairs and public policy for Baptist Health, and Diana Knight, a founding and managing member of the Sovereign CPA Group in Hoover, have been nominated to serve the next three years on the board of directors of the AmFirst Federal Credit Union.

AmFirst, which has a branch in Vestavia Hills at 1112 Montgomery Highway, has two people nominated to serve on the board of directors for the next three years.

Ross Mitchell, the current chairman of the board, is up for reappointment. Mitchell is the senior director of government affairs and public policy for Baptist Health. He served on AmFirst’s board from 2015 to 2021 and has served again since 2023. Mitchell previously served with Tenet Healthcare as vice president of external and governmental affairs for Brookwood Baptist Health in Alabama and as director of governmental relations in Tennessee.

Prior to joining Brookwood Baptist in 2004, he led UAB’s marketing group and worked for several local advertising and public relations agencies after spending five years in Chicago at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Also, Diana Knight has been nominated to fill a board seat currently occupied by Katie Voss, whose term is expiring after two consecutive three-year terms. Knight is a founding and managing member of Sovereign CPA Group in Hoover. Prior to the founding of Sovereign, she was a partner at a Birmingham public accounting firm, which she joined in 1986 after four years with the examination division of the Internal Revenue Service.

She is currently chairwoman of AmFirst’s supervisory committee and has served on the committee since 2023. In addition, she previously served as an associate member of the board of directors.

Credit union members will vote on appointments to the board of directors at AmFirst’s annual meeting on April 21.