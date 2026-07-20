Miss Myra's earns national recognition for barbecue chicken

× Expand Photo courtesy of Miss Myra's Pit Bar-B-Q

Miss Myra's Pit Bar-B-Q has earned national recognition after being named one of The Takeout's 14 best barbecue restaurant chicken destinations in the United States.

The national food publication praised the Cahaba Heights restaurant's slow-smoked half chicken, highlighting its crisp skin, juicy meat and signature white barbecue sauce, which it said complements the hickory-smoked flavor without overpowering it.

Family-owned since 1984, Miss Myra's prepares its barbecue in a custom-built brick pit using hickory wood. The restaurant has become a longtime favorite in the Birmingham area for its smoked chicken, pork, beef, ribs and homemade sides.

The restaurant has also attracted national attention from chef and television personality Andrew Zimmern, a four-time James Beard Award winner, who has called Miss Myra's barbecue chicken among the best he has ever eaten.

Miss Myra's Pit Bar-B-Q is located at 3278 Cahaba Heights Road and is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit missmyras.com or call 205-967-6004.