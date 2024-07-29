Get to know Michelle Hawkins: President and CEO, Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. Michelle Hawkins.

Q: Tell us a bit about you.

A: I live in Vestavia Hills, and I have lived here for two years and am currently president for the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. I have lived in the Birmingham area for 30 years, prior to which I grew up in the Atlanta metro area.

Q: What’s the best part about living in Vestavia Hills?

A: The best part about living in Vestavia Hills is the community. I love the community. … I live in the Tanglewood neighborhood, which is so friendly, very walkable. I love the convenience to everything. It’s so close to Birmingham, and there’s so much to offer here in Vestavia Hills.

Q: How did you decide to pursue your career?

A: My career started as an entrepreneur. I had my own business, which was a PR firm, and then later started from scratch a publication called Alabama Weddings magazine. I sold it 20 years later and then got the role I’m in now, which I’m thrilled about, as president of the chamber. My goal always has been to serve other businesses and really to see small businesses succeed.

Q: What’s something about you that most people might be surprised to learn?

A: I was born in Merritt Island, and it was during the time of the space race in the late ‘60s, and my dad was part of that. He worked at Cape Canaveral, and he worked on the mission that took the first man to walk on the moon, so I think that’s kind of cool.

Q: If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

A: If I could change anything, it would be to go back to college and really take my second language studies more seriously. I wish I could speak two languages, but it’s not too late. I can still do it now.