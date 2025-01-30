Mia Moda boutique closing its brick-and-mortar location Thursday, Jan. 30

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Tammy Flowers, owner of the Mia Moda clothing and gift boutique in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, is closing her brick-and-mortar location in Park South Plaza and moving her store online only.

The Mia Moda clothing and gift boutique in Vestavia Hills is closing its brick-and-mortar location at the Park South Plaza for the final time on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Owner Tammy Flowers said she’s going into semi-retirement and will operate Mia Moda as an online business only from this point forward to allow her more flexibility with her time.

Flowers said Mia Moda has been in business for 22 years and at this 2,500-square-foot location in Park South Plaza since 2009. She is running sales as part the closure of the brick-and-mortar location at 1425 Montgomery Highway, Suite 105. Her online store is at miamodaboutique.com.