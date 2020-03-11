Metro Roundup: Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids takes a bite out of Brook Highland

× Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. Sharkey's Cuts for Kids Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids opened in the Brook Highland Shopping Center in February and offers a fun experience for kids during their haircut.

Parents looking for a place to get their children’s hair cut now have a new option on the 280 corridor. Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids opened at 5263 U.S. 280, Suite 108, in Brook Highland Plaza on Feb. 1 and is the first location of the franchise in the state of Alabama.

Janet Hagerla and her husband Randy had both worked for Alabama Power for a number of years when they decided they wanted to plan something for the future.

They were introduced to a franchise broker who interviewed them and brought back several opportunities. They decided that Sharkey’s was the best option for them. After considering several locations around the Birmingham area, including Vestavia Hills, Homewood and Hoover, they felt like the 280 corridor was the best bet. The salon is located between Sprouts and Five Below.

“We couldn't be more happy it worked out to be at Brook Highland Plaza,” Hagerla said. “I think we are an asset for them as much as they are an asset for us. To work together in a community like this is exciting.”

Their goal was to do something to benefit the community, and Hagerla said working with families and children is one of things that attracted them to the salon. Hagerla’s husband is staying at his job with Alabama Power, but she took an early retirement to begin this venture. She will handle the administration and work behind the scenes of the business.

“Our first thought was that we're not hairstylists or in the cosmetology field, but the more we looked into it, we realized we could be part of this,” Hagerla said. “You don't have to have a background in salon management, but just surround ourselves with good people, and this area is full of good people.”

Hagerla said helping children relax is one of their main goals. Bright neon colors of pink, green and purple give the space an inviting atmosphere. Four kid’s stations feature a Mickey Mouse roadster, fire engine, police cruiser and a “Frozen” Jeep, which have sounds and lights with screens that stream Disney videos.

Older kids will love the chance to play Xbox on 40-inch television screens while getting their haircut, or watch their favorite sporting events or music videos.

There is also a tween station just for the girls. The salon offers glamour girl parties that take place after the salon closes where attendees can enjoy makeup, hairstyling, nail painting, dress up and more.

Sharkey’s currently has five employees and caters to children from their first haircut up to teenagers. The entire package includes a wash, cut and style, and every customer leaves with a balloon and a lollipop. They will also receive a donation token to put in one of the four donation boxes to give back to charity.

“Semi-annually or annually, we will collect those and donate them to places including Children’s Hospital, Shelby [County Children’s] Advocacy Center, Owen’s House and Ronald McDonald House,” Hagerla said.

Hagerla said they own the rights to Sharkey’s locations throughout the state of Alabama and will open two more in the new future. She said they are considering Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, and other locations in the Birmingham area, but don’t want to saturate the market.

Business hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. To schedule appointments and see a full list of prices and services, visit sharkeyscutsforkids.com.