Metro Roundup: High school senior opens online Italian clothing shop

× Expand Photo courtesy of Peter Anella. Peter Anella is a 17-year-old entrepreneur who started his own clothing line in the fall of 2019. His Anella III online shop sells Italianmade T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies, and Anella hopes to add new products soon, including high-waisted Italian trousers, polo shirts and casual buttonups.

Peter Anella grew bored with just reading about business, so instead the 17-year-old decided to take matters into his own hands and open an online clothing store.

Anella is an Italian American with a dream of creating Italian made products for the Birmingham area, which he said lacks in the lower-priced Italian clothing. Anella said he grew tired of just thinking about it, and decided to start Anella III.

“I have always been enticed by the business world, and that is the only thing I have ever wanted to do,” he said. “I finally came to a point where I began to think about how to improve my skills in business and evolve in that field. I came to the conclusion that diving headfirst into creating a business was the best way to learn about it. You can only read so many books about business, but actually getting up and starting your own is how I thought I was going to improve the greatest.”

Starting a business was something Anella had envisioned for some time, but having passion in his endeavors is where the fashion element comes into play.

“I have always been into fashion, thanks to my father reading GQ magazine as far back as I can remember,” he said. “My love for this industry and my desire to create and start something new, while also bringing value to others, led me to start Anella III.”

Anella, a student at Oak Mountain High School, began his business in August as an online shop that sells T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies. He said he hopes to add new products soon, including high-waisted Italian trousers, polo shirts and casual button-ups. He said it’s important to him to have a balance of fashion, elegant and casual clothing available.

All of his inventory is made in Italy. He said there is no way he would produce any clothing from anywhere other than Italy, which he called the fashion center of the world.

“I have family in Italy that I visit once every year or two, and through my travels, I noticed how much better the quality and fit of those clothes were compared to the ones that were made in China that we see everywhere,” he said. “When I began my clothing line, I wanted to bring this standard of garments to my consumers, and I knew that getting them manufactured anywhere else would not produce what I was looking for.”

His Italian heritage was put into the name Anella III signifying he is the third Peter Anella in his family tree. He said being able to have his family name on something he is proud of is a blessing to him. The traditions of his Italian heritage are put into every garment he produces.

“Wearing a piece of Anella III tells one of the best stories, which is the traditions of an Italian,” he said.

Although the business is only eight months old, Anella hopes it continues to grow. He said starting Anella III is opening doors to help the community and also help himself learn to deal with the adversity that comes with owning a business.

“We are beginning to talk with nonprofits to become partners and give back to the community,” he said. “This business is allowing many to experience Italian fashion and bringing a new type of lower-priced high-quality clothes into play. Starting this business at my age has been the best decision I have made. Through this, I have been able to meet and connect with so many individuals and learn so much. Owning a business allows me to face something new every day and continually overcome obstacles and challenges.”

You can visit anellaiii.com to shop through Anella III’s clothing or visit @anellaiii on Instagram to see new products and more.