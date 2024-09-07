Method Mortgage serving Birmingham area 17 years

× Expand Photo courtesy of Method Mortgage. From left: Roger Steur, Adam Stoffregen, Jeff Henderson and Craig Tindall, partners at Method Mortgage in Vestavia Hills.

Method Mortgage, located in the Barbour Building in Vestavia Hills, is a mortgage lender that services the Birmingham area. Established in 2007 by founding partners Adam Stoffregen and Roger Steur, the company provides a variety of mortgage products, including conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA and USDA loans.

Method Mortgage was named the nation’s best small mortgage company to work for by National Mortgage News in 2022, the state’s best mortgage company by the Alabama Mortgage Brokers Association in 2020 and Vestavia’s best mortgage company by Vestavia Magazine in 2022 and 2023.

During the pandemic, the company began giving $25 to a selected nonprofit with every received community referral, a program that company officials say has led to the donation of more than $50,000 to charity. Past recipients have included UAB’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children’s Harbor, the Jimmie Hale Mission, the Heart Gallery Alabama and the African Children’s Mission.

Method accepts referrals from anyone, including previous clients or business partners, and has won a Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce Service Business of the Year award for its community efforts.

Method Mortgage is at 601 Vestavia Parkway, Suite 300, and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The company provides rate request forms, housing market news, refinancing calculators and mortgage tools at its website, methodmortgage.com.

The Vestavia Voice is spotlighting local businesses and restaurants online and in print. If you’d like to be considered for inclusion, contact Jon Anderson at janderson@starnesmedia.com.