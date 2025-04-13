Meet the community directors for 2 new Liberty Park apartment complexes

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Tareka Slaughter, left, has been hired as the community director for the 270-unit Livano Liberty Park apartment complex, while Angela Hollinsgsworth was hired as the community director for the 180-unit The Filmont apartment complex for people age 55 and older.

Gallery Residential has hired two veterans in the multifamily housing industry as community directors for two new apartment complexes getting ready to open in Liberty Park.

Tareka Slaughter was hired as the community director at the 270-unit Livano Liberty Park apartment complex. Slaughter has nearly a decade of experience in the multifamily housing industry, was the National Apartment Association’s Rookie of the Year in 2022 and was part of the association’s 2025 Class of 20 On The Rise, recognizing 20 of the top emerging leaders in the industry. She is actively involved with the Greater Birmingham Apartment Association. Livano Liberty Park is scheduled to open May 29.

Angela Hollingsworth, a resident of Vestavia Hills for 36 years, has been hired as the community director at The Filmont, a 180-unit apartment community being built in Liberty Park for people age 55 and older. Hollingsworth has more than 25 years of experience in property management, including stints with SPM, Stoneriver Property Management, LURIN, Gateway Management Co. and Hawthorne Residential Partners. She has worked at multiple properties in the Birmingham area, including Inverness Cliffs, 150 Summit and Grand Highlands Vestavia. The Filmont is scheduled to open July 15.

For more information about Livano Liberty Park call 205-439-4500 or visit livanolibertypark.com.

For more information about The Filmont, call 251-346-0960 or visit thefilmont.com.