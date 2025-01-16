McNary, Dorris nominated for America's First Federal Credit Union board of directors

× Expand Images from McNary's Facebook page and Dorris's LinkedIn page Nominees for America's First Federal Credit Union's board of directors are Melanie McNary, vice president of human resources at Power Grid Components, left, and Jim Dorris, a senior technology leader at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.

America’s First Federal Credit Union, with a location in at 1112 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, has two nominees to fill vacancies on the credit union’s board of directors.

They are Melanie McNary, who previously served on the board from 2017 to 2023, and Jim Dorris.

McNary, is vice president of human resources at Power Grid Components. She previously served as human resources director for BLOX, senior human resources consultant for Human Resources Management, and vice president and senior human resources business partner for Protective Life Corp. Dorris is a senior technology leader at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. He previously served as a strategic accounts manager and regional general manager at GE Capital IT Solutions.

Credit union members are scheduled to vote on filling the vacancies at the credit union’s annual meeting on April 15.