Mason Music to add 7th location in Vestavia Hills

Mason Music plans to open its seventh location at 1018 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills on Jan. 5.

The new studio will share space with the Birmingham School of Photography and include two lesson rooms and a shared lobby space. Lessons will be offered Monday through Friday 1-8 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment. A no-obligation waiting list has already been established.

It will be the company’s second location in Vestavia Hills, joining the original studio at 3187 Cahaba Heights Road.

Owner and CEO Will Mason has been a resident of Vestavia Hills for 16 years. Founded in 2012, Mason Music provides private lessons on guitar, piano, voice and drums for all ages, as well as summer music camps, recitals and its youth performance program called Rock Band League.