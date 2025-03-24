Mason Music expands to sixth location in Madison

× Expand Photo courtesy of Will Mason Mason Music is a local chain of music education centers.

Mason Music, a music education company with five locations in the Birmingham area, including one in Cahaba Heights, plan to open a sixth location in Madison in north Alabama this summer, the company said.

This new venture, the company’s first foray outside the Birmingham metro area, is a significant milestone in Mason Music's growth and highlights its success and commitment to sharing the joy of music through music education, the company said in a news release.

"The expansion into Madison is a testament to the hard work of our incredible team and the support of our Birmingham community," founder Will Mason said. "We are excited to take our passion for music education to a new community as we reach more students in north Alabama."

The new studio, located at 243 Browns Ferry Road in Madison’s Midtown Marketplace shopping center, is set to open in late summer and will offer a variety of music programs, including private voice lessons and lessons on piano, guitar, drums and more.

As Mason Music continues to grow, it remains deeply committed to its Birmingham roots, the company said.

"We are grateful for the ongoing support from our Birmingham families and look forward to bringing our community-driven approach to our new students in Madison," Mason said.

Mason Music existing locations are in Cahaba Heights, Bluff Park, Greystone, Mountain Brook and Woodlawn.