Mark's Outdoors gains new owner after 4 decades

Photo by Jon Anderson Mark's Outdoors in Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Day 21, based in Mt Laurel, has acquired Mark’s Outdoors, the longtime family-owned hunting, fishing and outdoor retailer at 1400 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.

Mark’s Outdoors, which opened in 1980, offers new and used firearms, ammunition, archery equipment, fishing gear, hunting accessories and camping supplies. The business will continue operating under the Mark’s Outdoors name, with no changes to staff, hours or day-to-day operations.

Russell Watts, CEO of Day 21, said the acquisition is intended to carry forward the store’s legacy while investing in enhanced inventory, resources and future growth. The Whitlock family, which has operated the store for more than four decades, thanked customers and employees for their support and expressed confidence in the transition.

For more information, visit marksoutdoors.com or call 205-822-2010.