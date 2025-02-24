Mark's Mart Vestavia specialty grocery coming to Rocky Ridge

× Expand Photo from Mark's Mark website Mark's Mart chicken swirls are made of boneless chicken breast, beef, bacon and special seasoning.

A new specialty grocery store called Mark’s Mart Vestavia hopes to open April 1 in the former 3,700-square-foot location of the Twisted Root Burger Co. at 2501 Rocky Ridge Road.

The owner, Brian King, said his family has had a similar store in Selma since 1978 and opened a second store in Northport in 2019. The store will specialize in pre-packaged grilled items such as ribs, sirloin, pork chops and chicken swirls but also will carry items such as twice-baked potatoes, dips, stuffed mushrooms, homemade cinnamon rolls, honey and candles, King said.

Most items are designed for carryout and quick home cooking, but there will be tables for people to eat some items on site such as barbecue sandwiches, he said. The store also will sell wine and received approval to sell alcoholic beverages from the Vestavia Hills City Council on Feb. 10.

April 1 is a target opening date, but inspections still have to be passed, he said.

For more information about the store offerings, go to chickenswirl.com.