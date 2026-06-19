Mark’s Outdoors to host annual Take a Kid Fishing Day on June 27

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Mark's Outdoors in Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Mark’s Outdoors will continue a longtime Vestavia Hills tradition when it hosts its annual Take a Kid Fishing Day on Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the outdoor retailer’s store at 1400-B Montgomery Highway.

The free event is designed to introduce children to fishing, outdoor recreation and conservation through hands-on activities and educational opportunities.

One of the event’s highlights is the giveaway of free fishing equipment. The first 200 children ages 15 and younger will receive a free rod-and-reel combo, along with a tackle box and fishing tackle.

Children and families also will have the opportunity to learn fishing fundamentals through a knot-tying station and fishing demonstrations led by experienced anglers. Additional activities will include food, giveaways and family-friendly entertainment throughout the day.

Several local organizations and community partners are expected to participate, including the Vestavia Hills Police Department, the Vestavia Hills Fire Department Water Rescue Team, Senior Officer Charles “Chas” Moore with the Alabama Department of Natural Resources, and the University of Alabama Bass Fishing Team, for which Mark’s Outdoors serves as title sponsor. The Doodles Ice Cream Truck also will be on site.

The event comes as Mark’s Outdoors continues under the ownership of Russell and Ashley Watts, who recently acquired the business from the Whitlock family. The store has served the Birmingham area for more than 45 years.

“Continuing traditions like Take a Kid Fishing Day is an important part of preserving the store’s legacy while creating new opportunities for kids and families to connect with the outdoors,” owner and CEO Russell Watts said in a news release.

No registration is required, and families are encouraged to stop by throughout the day.

Mark’s Outdoors specializes in hunting, fishing, archery, firearms and outdoor equipment and has long supported conservation and outdoor recreation efforts across Alabama.