Magic City Needlepoint draws new generation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Magic City Needlepoint. Magic City Needlepoint in Vestavia Hills Magic City Needlepoint in Vestavia Hills is fostering a new generation of stitchers by offering a screen-free, creative hobby and a welcoming community for needlepoint enthusiasts of all ages.

In a world dominated by screens, smartphones and endless notifications, a timeless, creative hobby is reviving in Vestavia Hills.

At Magic City Needlepoint, hand-painted canvases, vibrant threads and the rhythmic motion of a single stitch are providing customers a relaxing, screen-free escape from their technology-filled existence.

Katie Howell, one owner of Magic City Needlepoint, has seen firsthand how needlepoint is appealing to ever younger generations, who are seeking hobbies away from their phones.

“We’ve been open here for almost seven years — in October, it’ll be seven years,” Howell said. “And just the explosion of needlepoint in the last year and a half has been unbelievable. More and more young people are picking it up because they want a hobby that doesn’t involve screen time.”

One 23-year-old customer, Mary Hunter Wright, exemplifies this trend. “I have a few friends who needlepoint, and we were talking about it and decided that we should all try it,” she said. “This is my first project, and it's a little canvas that says ‘God's Masterpiece.’”

Howell added that many young stitchers share that desire to unplug.

While needlepoint may look intricate, it starts with a single diagonal stitch.

Expand Photo courtesy of Magic City Needlepoint. Magic City Needlepoint in Vestavia Hills Magic City Needlepoint in Vestavia Hills is fostering a new generation of stitchers by offering a screen-free, creative hobby and a welcoming community for needlepoint enthusiasts of all ages.

“It is literally one stitch. I describe it as New York to Los Angeles,” Howell explained. “Once you get that down, you can do the exact same stitch, but different threads make the canvas look completely different — velvets, silken ivory, sparkle threads. It’s fun and surprisingly easy to start.”

Magic City Needlepoint is more than a store; it’s a creative community. The boutique features hand-painted canvases, fibers, threads, stylish accessories and endless inspiration. Its leadership team — including Karen Carroll, Ty Howell, Mary Elizabeth Mays and Leah Scalise — alongside staff like Nancy Barton, Ginny Johnston and Crissy Fairly, bring decades of experience and passion, helping stitchers of all levels create projects.

For newcomers, the shop offers beginner-friendly classes, including “Come Learn How to Needlepoint!” The $40 fee for the class covers instruction, and canvases and threads are sold separately. The class fills up quickly each time it is offered, and Howell recommends purchasing a canvas and thread or kit ahead of time.

The store also offers specialty stitch classes and finishing classes. Finished needlepoint designs for things such as Christmas stockings and ornaments, keepsake boxes, tooth fairy pillows, baby announcements and birthday cakes line the walls of the store.

“It’s expensive,” Howell said of finishing services. “We offer classes on finishing services so that you can finish [your project] yourself, but it takes a lot of time. I learned that the price we have out there for finishing is worth it because of the amount of time that goes into doing it yourself.”

Above all, Howell encourages new stitchers to feel at home. “When a new stitcher comes in, I’m like, ‘I want you to get something simple, but I want it to make your heart flutter. You don’t want to stitch something that you don’t love.’”

With nearly seven years in business, Magic City Needlepoint has become a hub for creativity, connection and calm — offering a screen-free hobby that resonates with both young adults and longtime stitchers.

“If there is a single question to anything, do not be afraid to come in. We would love to help them,” Howell said.