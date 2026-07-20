Made a la Mode opens pop-up boutique at The Summit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Made a la Mode

Made a la Mode has opened its first brick-and-mortar location with a pop-up boutique at The Summit, 200 Summit Blvd., Suite 600, in Birmingham.

The boutique, which opened July 11, marks the first physical storefront for the business after operating exclusively online since its founding in 2023.

Founded by Lana Dahman, Made a la Mode specializes in new and gently worn luxury gowns, including wedding, evening, cocktail and party dresses. The business also accepts consignment pieces while offering a curated selection of dresses sourced through partnerships with luxury brands and sellers across the country.

Dahman, a nurse, launched the business after searching for a way to sell her own wedding dress. Since then, Made a la Mode has sold more than 1,000 dresses while focusing on making luxury fashion more accessible through discounted pricing and consignment.

The pop-up boutique is located next to J.Jill near the fountain at The Summit and is expected to remain open through Oct. 31. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit madealamode.com.