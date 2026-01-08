Sips & Bites Spotlight: Longtime Vestavia staple The Ridge Eat & Drink offers comfort, community

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Ridge Eat & Drink Saeed Algahtany is the general manager at The Ridge Eat & Drink in the Rocky Ridge community in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Back in 2011, Dave Horn had a vision. Opening Mudtown Eat & Drink in Cahaba Heights in 2005 had proven to be successful and brought that community together.

So after several years of operating Mudtown, Horn purchased a space in Rocky Ridge, looking for another opportunity to bring families together in Vestavia Hills. In August of 2011, he opened The Ridge Eat & Drink.

Known for its variety of hot dogs and burgers, The Ridge offers everything from flank steak salads to junkyard hotdogs — a combination of sauerkraut, relish, grilled onion, pimento cheese, jalepeño bacon and mustard. It also serves a variety of pasta dishes, meats and sides.

According to General Manager Saeed Algahtany, people don’t just come for the food; they come to build connections and enjoy a welcoming environment that hits close to home.

“We think what makes The Ridge unique to Vestavia is the neighborhood/family atmosphere of the place,” Algahtany said. “It's the kind of spot you go to relax and unwind after a day's work and where there really aren't a whole lot of strangers.”

The best part about working at The Ridge is the family and friends whom employees get to see daily, he said.

“Working here for as long as I have, we’ve made a lot of friends who have become chosen family over time. At any given moment, there is someone to talk to or do things around town with, and it’s truly a gift,” Algahtany said. “The Vestavia community is a very strong and close group of people, and so we are very honored they have accepted us into the neighborhood the way that they have. The goal is to always make The Ridge be ‘your’ restaurant and home away from home.”

The Ridge Eat & Drink is at 3325 Rocky Ridge Plaza, open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Ridge Eat & Drink Dave Horn, second from left, is the owner of Mudtown Eat & Drink and The Ridge Eat & Drink in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Others shown here, from left, are Mudtown General Manager Kayla Vo, Amy Horn and The Ridge General Manager Saeed Saeed Algahtany.