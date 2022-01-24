Local Roots coming to Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dustin Spruill. Local Roots will soon open its second location in Cahaba Heights after the success of its first location in Tuscaloosa, pictured here.

Following the success of the first Local Roots restaurant in Tuscaloosa, owner Dustin Spruill is opening a second location in Cahaba Heights.

The restaurant, which features “Grandaddy fries” along with made-from-scratch burgers, sandwiches and more, will go into the former Dairy Queen spot in Heights Village. Spruill said the restaurant will use the existing building, but it will undergo “extensive” renovations and will look similar to the Tuscaloosa location.

When Spruill and his wife, Kacie, started Local Roots six years ago, the goal was to eventually have multiple locations, he said.

“Cahaba Heights fits our demographic, the style we’re going for,” Spruill said. “It feels a little bit like a neighborhood.”

The restaurant is a “fast-casual” concept, with a drive-thru option as well as indoor and outdoor seating. The “Grandaddy fries” are hand-cut and served with a sriracha aioli. While Spruill said the restaurant is not a burger joint, they’ve become known for their burger, which includes brisket and chuck, with white cheddar, bacon jam, special sauce, pickles and lettuce. Other menu items include chicken tenders and a variety of sandwiches and salads.

“Everyone likes fried chicken,” Spruill said.

The Tuscaloosa restaurant opened in August 2020 after operating for years as a food truck, and while opening in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic was not ideal, it worked for the Spruills, he said.

Spruill has no restaurant background, and neither does his wife, but the two of them have come to enjoy their work in the business. Spruill said he loves the business, the employees and connecting with people.

Construction is expected to take four to five months, Spruill said. While there is no timeline set for the restaurant’s opening, Spruill said Local Roots will open sometime in 2022, bringing about 40 jobs to the area.

For more information, visit eatlocalroots.com.