Local developer purchases Shoppes at City Hall

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Daniel Lawson An affiliate with Shannon Waltchack recently purchased the Shoppes at City Hall shopping center.

An affiliate of local commercial real estate firm Shannon Waltchack has acquired the Shoppes at City Hall in Vestavia Hills.

Shannon Waltchack Neighborhood Centers II purchased the roughly 28,000 square foot shopping center in front of City Hall and said in a news release the move was part of their focus on acquiring “neighborhood centers in target markets throughout the Southeast and Midwest.”

“This property is an excellent example of SWNC II’s strategy that targets well-established properties in key locations with affluence and diversity,” said Director of Investments Tyler Hose. “It’s great to have acquisition opportunities here in our own community.”

Shoppes at City Hall is located in Vestavia Hills at 1034-1090 Montgomery Highway, which serves more than 33,900 vehicles per day, according to Shannon Waltchack. The center has 12 longstanding tenants, including Truist, Pinnacle Cards & Games, Vestavia Apothecary, Elmwood Staffing, Pappas’ Grill, Balance Chiropractic, Players Choice Tennis, Glam Beauty Boutique, Lyons Electrolysis & Lashes, and Soccer Nation.

The current tenants will stay, said Anna Kate Chambliss, marketing and transaction coordinator with Shannon Waltchack.

The shopping center is located next to the forthcoming Vestavia Hills Civic Center, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, according to Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes.

The company said they remain focused on “service-oriented tenants” in the release, and said they prefer “necessity-focused businesses, such as dentists, restaurants and insurance, which provide resilience against internet retailers.”

Chambliss said there is currently one 1,200 square foot suite available for lease.