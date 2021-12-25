Local developer purchases Shoppes at City Hall site

× Expand Photo courtesy of Daniel Lawson. An affiliate of Shannon Waltchack recently purchased the Shoppes at City Hall shopping center.

An affiliate of the Shannon Waltchack commercial real estate firm has acquired the Shoppes at City Hall in Vestavia Hills.

Shannon Waltchack Neighborhood Centers II purchased the roughly 28,000-square-foot shopping center in front of City Hall and said in a news release the move was part of its focus on acquiring “neighborhood centers in target markets throughout the Southeast and Midwest.”

“This property is an excellent example of SWNC II’s strategy that targets well-established properties in key locations with affluence and diversity,” Director of Investments Tyler Hose said. “It’s great to have acquisition opportunities here in our own community.”

Shoppes at City Hall is at 1034-1090 Montgomery Highway, which has more than 33,900 vehicles per day pass by, according to Shannon Waltchack. The center has 12 longstanding tenants, including Truist, Pinnacle Cards & Games, Vestavia Apothecary, Elmwood Staffing, Pappas’ Grill, Balance Chiropractic, Players Choice Tennis, Glam Beauty Boutique, Lyons Electrolysis & Lashes, and Soccer Nation.

The current tenants will stay, said Anna Kate Chambliss, marketing and transaction coordinator with Shannon Waltchack.

The shopping center is next to the Vestavia Hills Civic Center, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, according to Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes.

The company said in its press release that it remains focused on “service-oriented tenants” and prefers “necessity-focused businesses, such as dentists, restaurants and insurance, which provide resilience against internet retailers.”

Chambliss said there was one 1,200-square-foot suite still available for lease.