× Expand Image courtesy of Little Bridges

Little Bridges has opened at 1289 Montgomery Highway at The Hub in the Hills in Vestavia Hills, offering behavioral and academic support for children ages 3-8.

The program was created to provide children with additional support outside the classroom, with an emphasis on social skills, emotional development, academics and confidence.

Little Bridges offers behavioral play groups designed to help children practice skills such as impulse control, taking turns, communication, managing strong emotions and building friendships. The small-group sessions use guided play and interaction with peers.

Its academic support groups focus on early learning skills including pre-reading, phonics, early math, concentration, planning and completing tasks.

Little Bridges also offers drop-and-play days for children with a range of learning styles and needs.

The program was co-founded by Lauren Peeples Gaines and Dedra. Gaines earned a marketing degree from Auburn University before receiving a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling. Her background includes career counseling, seven years as an elementary school counselor and two years teaching 3-year-olds at Covenant Day School.

Dedra holds degrees in early childhood education and elementary education and spent 25 years teaching at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, where her work included helping students develop reading, social and math skills.

Little Bridges keeps its groups small to provide individualized attention to children and communication with parents.

For more information, call 205-910-0007 or visit littlebridgeskids.com.