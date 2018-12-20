Library in the Forest opens makerspace

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon The Library in the Forest officially opened their makerspace Dec. 12 as part of the library’s eighth anniversary. The space offers 3D printing, a vinyl cutter, programmable Legos and more.

In 2014, Taneisha Young, director of the Library in the Forest, visited the Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center in Orlando and found a high-tech makerspace. Then, a makerspace was rare for libraries, but Young knew it was something Vestavia Hills residents and patrons of the Library in the Forest would appreciate and use.

In December, the Library in the Forest opened a makerspace of its own.

Young first got the ball rolling in 2015 and spoke with members of the community, crafters, students and school officials to help the new makerspace take form.

“Depending on the community, you find out what the community wants and you serve them,” she said. “… In terms of the school system, we found that at the time, there were not makerspaces. But the teachers wanted space for the kids to come after school to do fun activities, something fun that would still deal with STEM.”

Young said there were two reasons she wanted the makerspace as an addition to the Library in the Forest.

First, it would help the library remain innovative. Second, it would put something creative in the space of the then-empty cafe and serve as extra multipurpose space.

“We tried the cafe three times, with no success,” she said.

The makerspace would take its place and provide more meeting space for groups, as well as place for people of all ages to get hands-on crafting and STEM experience.

Young said the library has outfitted the makerspace with a variety of equipment, which was purchased using a $20,000 Library Services and Technology grant through the Alabama Public Library Services.

Equipment includes a vinyl cutter; two 3D printers; Arduino kits, which are used to build small computers; 3D pens; programmable Legos; and Raspberry Pi units, which are credit-card sized computers that plug into monitors and help users learn computing and programming.

The makerspace will also offer photography programming.

While the space itself will not have a lot of stations out all the time – it’s outfitted with tables, a sink and a large TV for teen programs – Young said “it serves needs.” Not only will it provide more room for current and future programs, but it will also be available by reservation for different groups who need to meet.

“It’s a community space. A space for people to bring their ideas, share their ideas … with people in the community,” she said.

Aside from the 3D printers, which should be reserved for projects in advance, Young said the equipment will only be available through appointments and different classes. That way, she said, an instructor is always available to guide students.

Depending on what the patron is working on, there may be a small material fee, such as for filament for the 3D printers and pens. But otherwise, people can try out the space and its technology for free.

“People always think libraries are very stoic and quiet, whereas we strive for this to be more of a community center,” Young said. “It’s a lot more than books. … I think this will introduce new technology … in a way that you’re not intimidated by it.”

Although the makerspace is now open and serving many needs for the Library in the Forest, Young said she is always looking for ways to make it bigger and better and to enhance patron experience and usability.

She added that the Friends of the Vestavia Hills Library and the Vestavia Hills Library Foundation, as well donations from citizens, helped create the makerspace.

“They made all of this possible for us,” she said.

To learn more about the makerspace, or to make a donation toward the new space, go to vestavialibrary.org/about/makerspace.